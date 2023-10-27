Alleged corruption: Enugu govt probes College of Education Technical

Chidiebere Onyia, said the committee's terms of reference were 'to investigate grave allegations of mismanagement and corrupt administrative practices in the management of the institute and its Governing Council; to thoroughly investigate the alleged fraud involving Bluetag Technologies, a financial firm contracted to collect fees for the college with unresolved issue of over N84 million; to ascertain the veracity of the alleged undue recruitment process and probe the subsequent...

Emma Onyeabor, Edmund Ngene, and Larry Oguego as members, was urged to do a credible job and make appropriate recommendations. 'It is our hope that members of this committee will bring to bear their experiences in carrying out this assignment and providing the right type of recommendations to the governor so that our teaching and learning process and model in Enugu will be world-class.

