Allegations of Soldiers' Involvement in Attacks in Bokkos

Reacting to the attacks, Bokkos Cultural Development Council alleged that some of the casualties were inflicted by soldiers.The council alleged that soldiers killed four vigilantes when they intervened during the attacks.

Zakhom said troops of OPSH were not involved in any confrontation with vigilantes during military operations in the communities.“Suffice to state that nothing can be further from the truth than the allegation of personnel being involved in the killing of vigilantes at Kopnanle village in Bokkos LGA,” the statement reads.“It is expedient to note that security agencies deployed in Bokkos were not involved in any confrontation with vigilantes as mischievously claimed in the petition.

“Kudos should be given to these troops who remained deployed without break for over 72 hours, ensuring that the high grounds and other vulnerable communities were dominated in a bid to protect law-abiding citizens.

Bokkos Attacks Soldiers Casualties Allegations

