Allegations of Cronyism and Favouritism in Judiciary Raise Concerns

Accusations of alleged cronyism and favouritism in the judiciary will not end until there is a collective effort to clear the Augean stable, concerned stakeholders have said. They said that though the “very embarrassing” claims are not new, the current leadership of the judiciary are duty bound to change the narrative for the good of the legal profession and health of democracy.

It will be recalled that senior judicial officers have recently been accused of bringing in their family members and friends to serve in the bench through the “back doors.” While there are no laws forbidding families and friends of judicial officers from aspiring to attain senior positions, most Nigerians are concerned about the recruitment process that undermines integrity, transparency, and merit. Such a situation, they said, would jeopardise timely and quality justice deliver





