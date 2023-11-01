All Eyes On Declan Rice As West Ham, Arsenal Lock Horns In Carabao Cup

Hammers boss David Moyes has said that the club would welcome Rice with open arms as they are all looking forward to seeing him again. Praising Rice, he said that the England player was a brilliant member of the team and led the team brilliantly. He also said that Rice conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain and as a player.

West Ham are placed ninth on the Premier League table and they are without a win in their last four matches in all competitions, meaning, Arsenal who are yet to lose a single match in the domestic scene this season, could inflict further pain on David Moyes team tonight.The Hammers have gone four matches without a win with their most recent result being a 1-0 loss to Everton in the league.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League and back in the Champions League for the first time since 2017, Manager Arteta said that the Carabao Cup is an important target for them. He told BBC, “It is a competition we have the chance to progress in and win a trophy and our mindset has to be focused on West Ham.”

