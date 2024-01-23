Aliko Dangote Retains Position as Richest Person in Africa

The president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the richest person in Africa with a net worth of $13.9 billion in the 2024 Forbes list of 20 of Africa’s Richest billionaires released yesterday. According to Forbes, the fortunes of Africa’s wealthiest people rebounded slightly in the past 12 months, reversing the decline in their fortunes from a year ago, though they were still off their all-time highs.

The New Jersey-based media outfit pointed out that the 20 billionaires on the 2024 Forbes list of Africa’s Richest were worth a combined $82.4 billion, which was up $900 million from last year’s $81.5 billion. However, executive chairman of Geregu Power Plc and a non-executive director FBN Holdings, Femi Otedola, was named among the 20 richest persons in Africa. Otedola was listed as the 19th richest person in Africa with net worth of $1.1 billio





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Entrepreneur Femi Otedola Acquires Shares in Dangote CementFemi Otedola, a distinguished Nigerian entrepreneur and investor, has announced a significant acquisition of shares in Dangote Cement, the only cement company in Nigeria with two export terminals, with a combined export capacity of eight million tons per annum. This strategic investment underscores Mr Otedola’s confidence in Dangote Cement’s potential to generate foreign exchange for the country and his dedication to supporting businesses that contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Africa's Push for Universal Health CoverageLolem Ngong, a global public health expert, discusses Africa's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

France Appoints New Head of Africa and Indian Ocean at Ministry of Foreign AffairsFrance's current Ambassador to Nigeria, Emannuelle Blatmann, will lead a new team to restore confidence in Africa and build a new African policy. However, experts doubt the success of the move.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Super Eagles of Nigeria Poised to Do Well in Africa Cup of Nations 2023Former skipper John Obi Mikel believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have a good chance of performing well in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Disparities in Healthcare Workforce Distribution in AfricaChrys Kaniki, a Senior Technical Officer for Strategy and policy, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, sheds light on the disparities in healthcare workforce distribution on the African continent and the pressing challenge of brain drain.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Cote d’Ivoire Shines at Africa Cup of NationsThe Africa Cup of Nations has put Cote d’Ivoire on display as the best of African footballing talent dazzles the world with their skills. Apart from the football spectacle and grandeur linked with the AFCON tournament, Cote d’Ivoire seems to be a nation on an upward trajectory after a violent civil war. Though far from being a perfect country without challenges, the Alassane Ouattara-led government has earned the confidence of the people. In Abidjan, Salman Tajudeen Adeyemi, a Nigerian businessman resident in Cote d’Ivoire, speaks on varying issues, including what Nigeria can learn from the AFCON 2023 hosts.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »