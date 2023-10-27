Alex Ozone’s homecoming development gets recognition

In an exemplary move towards promoting cultural diversity and youth inclusion in governance, the government of Ebonyi State has recognized the efforts of renowned showbiz promoter,

Alex Ozone aka Nwuruku Ozor Alex, has been an advocate for youth engagement and the preservation of cultural heritage for a long time. The governor Francis Nwifuru-led government has now acknowledged and appreciated Ozone’s contributions in these areas.

The government’s support for Alex Ozone’s Homecoming Development stems from a recognition of the essential role that youth play in shaping the future of any nation. Expressing his gratitude, Alex Ozone lauded the Governor Francis Nwifuru-led administration for its commitment to improving the lives of the people of his home state.Furthermore, Alex Ozone commended Governor Nwifuru for his efforts in empowering the youth and building a competent workforce to drive the state’s economy. By promoting cultural diversity, the government is not only preserving the rich heritage of the state but also positioning it as a hub for cultural exchange and progress. headtopics.com

It is worth noting that while Alex Ozone’s efforts have been recognized by the Ebonyi State government, his Homecoming Development initiative remains focused on promoting cultural diversity and youth inclusion in governance.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Of advertising industry reform and the nation’s economyWhile some analysts have argued that government has what it takes to use its political will to correct every abnormality in the marketing industry, I consider the role being played by a few of our colleagues as not patriotic enough. Read more ⮕

‘Our Nation’s Judiciary Has Never Been Shaken,’ Tinubu Hails Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s deathThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s death Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: We’ll appeal to God, says PDP, LPThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court judgement: We'll appeal to God, says PDP, LP Read more ⮕

Tinubu felicitates Justice Ayoola at 90The Nation Newspaper Tinubu felicitates Justice Ayoola at 90 Read more ⮕

FG to expand school feeding programmeThe Nation Newspaper FG to expand school feeding programme Read more ⮕