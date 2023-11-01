Albania Tries To Halt Flight Of Young Doctors

Since the law entered force on October 1, medical students have been calling for it to be scrapped. They have held protests outside the education ministry and Tirana University’s Faculty of Medicine. “The new law violates students’ right to freely choose where they want to work,” fifth-year student Reant Kullaj told AFP.

While Germany has 4.5 doctors for every 1,000 people, Albania has just 1.9, one of the lowest ratios in Europe, official figures show.In the past decade over 3,000 doctors have left the country of 2.8 million people, according to the federation of Albanian doctors in Europe. At least 1,000 of them work in Germany.

He believes the training system should be improved, with final years students integrated into the public health sector. This year the number of young people enrolling to nursing studies has increased again, said Gevio Tabaku, who runs UAlbania, a portal with university enrolment data. It shows these students want to use the diploma as a passport, he said.A man walks past placards left by medical students during a protest against a law obliging them to work for up to five years here after graduation, or having to pay back their tuition fees, in front of the Ministry of Education in Tirana on October 23, 2023.

Sixth year medical student Kristi Tata said he felt “torn between two loves — to specialise abroad and then return to Albania or to work in the country” after his studies.Medical students take part in a protest against a law obliging them to work for up to five years here after graduation, or having to pay back their tuition fees, in front of the Ministry of Education in Tirana on October 23, 2023.

