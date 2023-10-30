Alaba Lawson to get befitting burial — Gov Abiodun

Governor Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit to the family of the late educationist, philanthropist, and business woman in Abeokuta, also described the deceased as a passionate and selfless woman who was also a great advocate of women’s rights.

The governor said: “We will be with you throughout this very trying period. We are setting up a committee of the state to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rites to give Mama a very befitting passing.

“Your mother was many things to many people. She was a very hard-working woman, a very principled woman, she would call a spade a spade, and she would say it as it is. Whatever she won’t say in front of you, she will not say it behind you. headtopics.com

“She was a very intentional woman, very passionate woman, a very selfless woman, she was a big philanthropist, she gave with her heart and soul. “Besides being a foremost educationist, she was an advocate for everything that stood for the emancipation of women.

“We are very happy that Iyalode lived a very impactful life and when I informed Mr President, it didn’t take him five minutes to instruct that condolence message should be immediately announced in respect of her person.” headtopics.com

Responding on behalf of the family, the son of the deceased; Akinola Lawson, while thanking Governor Abiodun for supporting the aspirations of their mother, also acknowledged him for looking out for the welfare of their late mother during her period at the hospital.Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov Fubara

