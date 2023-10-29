Alaba Lawson’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria

The Iyalode of Yorubaland and former and former president of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ABEOCCIMA), Chief (Mrs.)Alaba Lawson died at the early hours of Saturday at the age of 72

Abiodun, who said he received the news of the passing of the business magnate, educational entrepreneur and administrator with great shock, said he took solace in the fact that the deceased left huge landmarks across a broad spectrum of the Nigerian landscape and would be remembered for being a blessing to thousands of Nigerians who crossed paths with her.

He added that as an epitome of excellence, the late Chief (Mrs) Lawson represented the very best of Nigerian womanhood and was a model to generations of women. headtopics.com

“Born into the highly distinguished Jibolu-Taiwo family of Abeokuta, Chief (Mrs) Lawson was an exemplar of the popular Yoruba dictum of one born into nobility but who goes on to achieve self-rebirth, showcasing the timeless Omoluabi qualities that the Yoruba hold so dear.“From her education in Nigeria to her sojourn in the United Kingdom, teaching in several schools while studying at the St.

“When she returned home, she established a string of schools that have shaped the lives of generations of students and contributed immensely to Ogun State’s profile as Nigeria’s education capital. “Whether as the first female president of NACCIMA, chairman of the board of the Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State; Otun Iyalode of the Egba Christians, or the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Lawson was the quintessential definition of a pacesetter. She was thoroughly accomplished and distinguished. headtopics.com

“Among other imperishable legacies, the Lawson’s Group of Schools comprising Lawson’s International Private School, Lawson’s Continuing Education Centre, Alaba Lawson Royal College, Abeokuta and Alaba Lawson School of Advanced Studies will continue to bear eloquent testimony to her genius.

‘Iyalode’s loss very painful’ – Tinubu mourns Alaba Lawson’s deathPresident Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Iyalode Alaba Lawson, describing her death as a very painful loss. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson diesThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson dies Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson is deadA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

‘She was a blessing to many’ – Abiodun mourns Alaba LawsonA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Lagos reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair MarketsLagos State Government reopened Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, on Saturday. Read more ⮕

10 things to know about late Iyalode Alaba LawsonThe Nation Newspaper 10 things to know about late Iyalode Alaba Lawson Read more ⮕