Alaafin stool: Court adjourns suit filed by 5 kingmakers

The lead counsel to the claimant, Mr Kazeem Sobaloju, SAN, pleaded for a stay of status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit. He submitted that the claimants have two motions before the court; motion exparte on an interim order of injunction and motion of notice on interlocutory injunction.

But Counsel to defendants, E.O. Ojebisi, said they were just served the motions not up to five days as required by the law on the service of notice.But the presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, insisted that there was no urgency in the matter and, thereby, told the counsels to agree on a date for the hearing. He said the defendants should be allowed to be joined in the suit with the filing of a counter affidavit.

