Akpoti Wins Appeal As Court Clears Sylva In Bayelsa Race

But a three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court affirmed the judgement of the tribunal shortly after it dismissed Sadiku-Ohere’s appeal for lacking in merit. Justice Hamma Barka of the court subsequently held that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan PDP, having won the majority of lawful votes cast at the poll, is winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial District poll.Akpoti-Uduaghan had contested the declaration of Sadiku-Ohere as winner of the election on the grounds that INEC failed to input election results from Ajaokuta, Adavi and Okehi local government areas of the senatorial district, whose votes gave her the winning margin above Sadiku-Ohere.

The appellate court, in rejecting the APC candidate’s appeal, held that INEC which has the duty of conducting and collating election results failed to provide reasons why the results of the elections in the affected local government areas were rejected and excluded from the overall results in the first place.

Speaking with State House correspondents yesterday, Bello also congratulated Natasha, noting that this was the essence of democracy.He added that both Natasha and Abubakar Ohere are his siblings from the same senatorial zone.He said, “At this moment, I accept the decision of the Appeal Court and I use this opportunity to congratulate my sister, Natasha, as a Senator of Kogi Central senatorial district”.

A three-member panel of the appellate court held in their judgment that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to have heard and determined the case filed by Demesuoyefa Kolomo, who described himself as a registered voter and a member of the APC.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Appeal Court Affirms Akpoti-Uduagan As Kogi Central SenatorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Appeal court affirms Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as Kogi Central SenatorThe Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected senator to represent the Kogi Central Senatorial District. DAILY POST recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 polls.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi Central senatorial seatThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi Central senatorial seat

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central SenatorThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central Senator

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Appeal court affirms Natasha Akpoti as winner of Kogi central senatorial electionNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕