Akpabio, Ben Kalu lead delegation to brief Tinubu on Inter-Parliamentary Union outcome

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has led a delegation to the Aso Villa to brief President Bola Tinubu about the outcome of the just concluded general assembly of Inter-Parlientary Union (IPU) held in Luanda, Angola.

Akpabio was accompanied by Ben Kalu, deputy speaker of the house of representatives and other lawmakers, on Friday.into the executive committee of the IPU after leading Nigeria’s delegation to the 147th general assembly of the union in Luanda, Angola.

The IPU is the global organisation of national parliaments founded in 1889 that is dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue.In a statement issued by Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu’s chief press secretary, Nigeria has now taken her rightful place in the comity of nations. headtopics.com

According to Nwavughiogu, Akpabio said the country’s membership in IPU’s top committee would create job opportunities for Nigerians.“A lot of employment opportunities will be created and a lot of offices will be opened,” the statement reads.

“Sub-national offices will be opened and a lot of children who wish to be diplomats will have the opportunity of working there and it will also attract foreign direct investment in the area of training and retraining and capacity building not just for the legislators but for people who are in different fields.“And it is something we should dedicate to the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because it was happening at this time. headtopics.com

On the recent supreme court judgement, Akpabio congratulated the president and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and urged the opposition to join hands with him in building the nation. Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Akpabio elected into global executive committee of Inter-Parliamentary UnionThe Nation Newspaper Akpabio elected into global executive committee of Inter-Parliamentary Union Read more ⮕

Bende leaders distance Reps deputy Speaker Kalu from LP, read riot act to OnyejeochaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Akpabio gets international appointment as executive member of Inter Parliamentary UnionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Akpabio elected into global executive committee of IPUMr Akpabio, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly in Luanda, Angola, broke a 59-year-old... Read more ⮕

CoS hails Akpabio’s election into global inter-parliamentary unionThe Nation Newspaper CoS hails Akpabio's election into global inter-parliamentary union Read more ⮕

Neya Kalu: More women should achieve success, rise to the top on their own termsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕