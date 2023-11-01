Akeredolu and governance void in Ondo State

Much more than a hypothesis, that theory is already in practice in Nigerian politics, with increasing emphasis on proven professionals in politics – where it now matters most. And one of those reference points of that experiment is Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State. His résumé of a legal luminary of the elite cadre has all boxes of sensible leaders, which researchers want to tick.
Curiously, Akeredolu is also fighting on multiple fronts. One is with his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has been ‘nominated’ for impeachment. Being his third deputy governor in less than seven years, Akeredolu is perhaps unlucky with loyal subordinates, or he has least tolerance for potential successors having an ambition to warrant the imperial cronyism that only family members are good enough for prime positions of government.
There are also narratives that Akeredolu could govern Ondo state from anywhere but from Ondo. However plausible such mockery sounds in the ears of the narrators, what is clear is the massive depravity akin to a government in absentia in Ondo. The enveloping darkness around the Alagbaka Government House corridor symbolises stalled development in the state. And routine payment of salaries can hardly compensate for lack of real development or progress of the Redeemed agenda.
For all it is worth, handlers of Akeredolu should be aware that they are doing him no good whatsoever in keeping him as a figurehead and reducing governance to public relations. Inadvertently, they have succeeded in making him an odd replica of President Umaru Yar’Adua’s rancorous episode, which didn’t end well. It is a privilege and honour, premised on trust, to have been elected to the office. We wish Akeredolu well and a quick recovery too.
