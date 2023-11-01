Akeredolu and governance void in Ondo State

Much more than a hypothesis, that theory is already in practice in Nigerian politics, with increasing emphasis on proven professionals in politics – where it now matters most. And one of those reference points of that experiment is Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State. His résumé of a legal luminary of the elite cadre has all boxes of sensible leaders, which researchers want to tick.

Curiously, Akeredolu is also fighting on multiple fronts. One is with his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has been ‘nominated’ for impeachment. Being his third deputy governor in less than seven years, Akeredolu is perhaps unlucky with loyal subordinates, or he has least tolerance for potential successors having an ambition to warrant the imperial cronyism that only family members are good enough for prime positions of government.

There are also narratives that Akeredolu could govern Ondo state from anywhere but from Ondo. However plausible such mockery sounds in the ears of the narrators, what is clear is the massive depravity akin to a government in absentia in Ondo. The enveloping darkness around the Alagbaka Government House corridor symbolises stalled development in the state. And routine payment of salaries can hardly compensate for lack of real development or progress of the Redeemed agenda.

For all it is worth, handlers of Akeredolu should be aware that they are doing him no good whatsoever in keeping him as a figurehead and reducing governance to public relations. Inadvertently, they have succeeded in making him an odd replica of President Umaru Yar’Adua’s rancorous episode, which didn’t end well. It is a privilege and honour, premised on trust, to have been elected to the office. We wish Akeredolu well and a quick recovery too.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ondo Assembly to go ahead with impeachment of Deputy Gov AiyedatiwaThe Ondo State House of Assembly said it will not jettison its move to impeach the embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, despite his public apology to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Reason behind Ondo Governor Akeredolu’s Rejection of Deputy’s Apology EmergesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Army restates resolve to flush out kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo StateThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Why Zamfara governors hid true state of insecurity in stateDespite supporting the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the former senator said things are tough for Nigerians.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Impeachment: Why Akeredolu rejected Aiyedatiwa’s apologyThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment: Why Akeredolu rejected Aiyedatiwa's apology - Sources

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Gov Fubara enters emergency meeting with State Security CouncilRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara is currently in an emergency meeting with the State Security Council.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕