Ajofé: The Alté Music Revolutionary

The industry has prepared people’s minds to think of your success in terms of numbers. This is a clash with my style and belief as an Alté artiste. Inspired by the likes of 2Shortz and BigLo in the early 2000s, Ajofé forged a distinct and appealing approach to delivering his alternative sound. He progressed from his initial persona as 'Ajofé Street Mic' to emerge as a remarkable voice in the Alté music movement.

The most captivating aspect of Ajofé’s music lies in its unique fusion of street language, storytelling, raw emotion, and unconventional Afro-Groove beats. In this interview, we explore Ajofé's experiences as a Nigerian artist making music in America, his definition of Alté music, and his opinion about Tems and Burnaboy





