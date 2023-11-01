AJ will beat Ngannou inside 3 rounds

The Gypsy King anticipated a rout in Riyadh ahead of the crossover clash but was taken the distance by Ngannou over 10 rounds. Ngannou managed to drop Fury but the fight ended with Fury claiming victory by split decision, setting up a forthcoming clash against Oleskandr Usyk.

But the Matchroom promoter was the latest voice to express his surprise at the result, calling Fury’s performance ‘dreadful’. ‘People saying “oh, he’s let the boxing world down” – I don’t think that really matters,’ Hearn told The Hook on Tuesday.

