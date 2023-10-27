Aiyedatiwa Apologises To Akeredolu, Denies Link With Protests For His Resignation

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has apologised to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the recent political crisis in the state.At a media briefing in Akure the state capital, Aiyedatiwa expressed regrets that negative reports that had trailed the crisis must have caused embarrassment to the governor in the last few months.

Pledging his loyalty to the governor and commitment to the development of Ondo State, the deputy governor detached himself from any protest and calls for the Governor to resign.There have been a political friction between the governor and his deputy resulting in the state House of Assembly starting impeachment process against the deputy governor for alleged misconduct.

According to a statement signed by its spokesperson, Olatunji Oshati, the parliament’s decision followed the intervention of the APC national leadership, which met with some members of the assembly and some party leaders in the state.Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock After Supreme Court Verdict headtopics.com

