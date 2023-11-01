Airtel Africa Posts $2.62bn Revenue Despite Forex Headwinds

Financial performance of the company revealed that revenue in constant currency grew by 19.7 per cent, with reported currency revenues up by 2.3 per cent to $2.623 billion. Loss after tax was $13 million driven largely by a foreign exchange loss of $471 million recorded in finance cost before tax and $317 million after tax because of the devaluation of the Nigerian naira in June 2023.Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of 2.38 cents per share, an increase of nine per cent, in-line with the Company progressive dividend policy.

“The resilient growth in voice, data and mobile money usage levels reflects the inherent demand for these essential services across our footprint, and our six-pillar ‘win-with’ strategy continues to ensure we capture this growth opportunity by expanding our customer base and providing the platform to enable increased usage across the network.”

Ogunsanya added that, “our focus remains to enhance long term value by continuing to drive sustained and efficient growth. Over the last five years we have delivered constant currency revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 17.1 per cent and 20.7 per cent respectively, allowing us to further derisk the balance sheet and improve profitability across the Group.”

“Our strong operating performance continues to make us a stronger and bigger company, which is well positioned to deliver against the growth opportunities these markets offer. Despite the challenges of rising diesel prices in Nigeria, we aim to limit the impact with continued operational leverage and further cost efficiencies.

