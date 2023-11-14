Airline forced to return passengers from Jeddah to Nigeria

The travellers discovered their fate on arrival in Jeddah from Kano; the authorities insisted the airline must return to Nigeria. The flight took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos via the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Sunday night and arrived in Saudi Arabia’s major city on Monday without issues.

A source said the passengers and the airline personnel were shocked because they went through the Advanced Passengers Pre-screening System (APPS), which was also monitored by the Saudi Arabian authorities before departure. The source wondered whether what happened was a strategy to discourage the airline from operating to the destination because since it started the operation, it has been recording high load factors. When the Nigerian embassy waded in, Saudi authorities were said to have reduced the number of passengers that would be returned to 177 from 264

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.