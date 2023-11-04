Aircraft Crash-Lands near Ibadan Airport

It was gathered that the aircraft departed Abuja Airport for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at about 6:41pm and crash-landed into the bush during an effort to land at about 7:21pm close to the airport runway in Ibadan. A source said the pilot of the aircraft was cleared for landing before the incident, adding that all persons on board and crew members were, however, safely evacuated.
