Air Peace denies blame for Saudi Arabia's visa cancellation

Air Peace has absolved the company of blame after Saudi Arabia said it cancelled the visas of 264 passengers airlifted by the company from Nigeria because of incorrect information. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia said the passengers provided incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn't apply to them. Saudi Arabia cancelled the visas of 177 passengers, allowing 87 to remain in the country after they landed in Jeddah on Monday -- a flight that started from Kano on Sunday.

In a statement defending the visa cancellation, Saudi embassy said the passengers did not meet the Arab nation's rules and regulations. However, hours after Saudi's clarification, Air Peace, in a statement signed by Oluwatoyin Olajide, the airline's chief operating officer, said that the visa cancellation was not the fault of the company. SAUDI AUTHORITIES CONFIRMED VISA BEFORE TAKEOFF Air Peace said Saudi Arabia's ministry of foreign affairs provided a visa confirmation platform used to verify the passengers' visas before they were allowed to check in for the fligh

