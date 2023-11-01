Air Peace connects Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

Before now, they have been operating charter flights to Saudi Arabia, airlifting Muslim pilgrims. But the inaugural flight officially kicked off its scheduled operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He noted that with the entry into Jeddah, Air Peace has increased its presence on the Asian continent. Onyema said Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have co-existed smoothly, with religious tourism being a key driver of this relationship, and stressed that with the launch of scheduled nonstop flights to Jeddah, the airline hopes to further deepen the bilateral ties between both countries, boost both economies and advance mutual development.He added: “The Saudi Arabian airspace is not new to us. We have operated numerous Hajj flights to the country. Thus, we are very familiar with the terrain.
The Air Peace helmsman expressed gratitude to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero who facilitated with the airline during its recent 9th Anniversary.Describing the Emir as a bridge-builder, Onyema applauded him for his contributions to nation-building, adding that the nation needs more of such people.
While thanking the Saudi Arabian authorities, travel partners and the Nigerian Government for making the launch possible, Onyema emphasized that Air Peace is modernising and increasing its fleet, as it signed a firm order for five brand new E175 aircraft in September, in addition to the existing orders for 15 Boeing MAX aircraft to continue to give its customers an unequaled experience on board.
