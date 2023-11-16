Air Peace Chairman Calls for Diplomacy and Fairness in Visa Cancellation Investigation

The chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema has asked for good diplomacy, justice and fairness to prevail, as the Federal Government investigates the cancellation of visas of 264 passengers airlifted by the company from Nigeria on the grounds of incorrect information in Saudi Arabia.“The airline (Air Peace) followed every procedure required to be followed. We did that.

When we got there, some of the people passed, but suddenly, immigration said they saw some issues in their systems and that the visas of some of the passengers were cancelled. That all we know. “I want good decorum, good diplomacy. Let good sense prevail in all these. Let justice and fairness to prevail in all these. That is all we are asking for, we don’t want to dwell too much on it, because the Federal Government is still investigating,” he added. Recall that Saudi Arabia had revoked the visas of all 264 passengers who arrived in Jeddah on Monday via Air Peace, Nigeria’s prominent carrie

