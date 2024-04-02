Ahmed Musa Breaks Silence on Refusing to Shake Kano Governor's Hand

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, has broken silence concerning a viral video of him refusing to shake the hand of Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano. Over the weekend, a clip of the 31-year-old winger meeting Yusuf and Amini Gwarzo, Kano deputy governor, circulated on social media. In the footage, Musa goes down on his knees as he shakes Gwarzo’s hand, but the Eagles captain only bows respectfully before Yusuf and refuses the governor’s stretched forth arm.

The video incited mixed reactions online, with the majority saying Musa’s gesture towards the governor was disrespectful. On his X account on Tuesday, Musa described the clip as “a simple act of cultural respect blown out of proportion”. He added that he “chose to bow and not shake his hands, honouring him in a way that is deeply rooted in tradition”. “It has come to my attention that on a moment captured almost a month ago has unexpectedly become the centre of attention on social media,” the tweet read

