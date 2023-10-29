Ahmad Gumi: Cleric of Blood and Face of Hate By Femi Fani-Kayode

I am a Christian. I was born one and I will die one. I take my faith very seriously and I count it as being more important to me than anything else in life.
I believe that both Christians and Muslims should and must be given their due respect in this country and that the adherents and leaders of both of these two great faiths must let love guide their every word and action and strive to live together in unity, peace and harmony.
We saw the face of hate & the spirit of ISIS manifest itself in the most barbaric & profound manner when Hamas unleashed its unadulterated savagery on the people of Israel on October 7th. headtopics.com
His late father, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, was an equally controversial cleric with a massive following and a committed hard-line Islamist. The dark forces that Ahmad Gumi, his father Abubakar Gumi and those that think like them represent have little to do with the great and compassionate faith of Islam which insists on equity, justice, tolerance, submission to the will of God and peace.
When he was confronted with a barrage of criticism & outrage from Nigerians after his sermon, Ahmad Gumi expressed no remorse & instead he said, “I will not respond to irritants in democracy!”This is the kind of man that would have been celebrating and having multiple orgasms whilst watching the slaughter and massacre of innocent and helpless Jewish women and children by the beasts of Hamas on CNN on October 7th. headtopics.com
The scripture that came to my spirit after reading his dangerous and utterly outrageous incitement was Psalm 59:2 which says, “May the Lord deliver us from bloodthirsty & evil men”.