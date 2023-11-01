Again, Supreme Court Shifts Hearing Appeal Against Uzodimma

By the new date, Uzodimma’s four years in office would be over and a new election conducted. The governor is seeking a second term in office. The applicants had expected that the court would determine the applications before the November 11 governorship election in the state.They prayed the apex court to give effect to its judgement delivered in 2019, disqualifying Uche Nwosu of the APP from the Imo governorship election on grounds of double nomination.

The PDP asked the Supreme Court to return its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as the winner of the election since APC was precluded from sponsoring two candidates in the governorship election. The PDP application was filed on July 9, 2020, but the Supreme Court did not give the party a hearing date, until this week, over three years after.

In the run up to the 2019 Imo governorship election, the APP and its candidate, Mr Uche Nnadi and the PDP approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking, amongst other reliefs, the disqualification of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu from contesting the Imo State Governorship election on the ground that he (Nwosu) was nominated by two political parties – Action Alliance (AA) and APC contrary to Section 37 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which forbids double nomination.

Specifically, both the PDP and APP in these fresh appeals are asking the Supreme Court to give effect to its judgement delivered in 2019, disqualifying Uche Nwosu from the Imo governorship election on the grounds of double nomination.

