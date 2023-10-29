Again, Diri cautions Bayelsan traditional rulers against partisanship

Monarchs in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have conferred chieftaincy titles on Governor Douye Diri and the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpor.

The conferment ceremony took place at the palace of the Ibedaowei of Kolokuma Kingdom, King Mozi Agara, in Kaiama as Governor Diri rounded off his re-election campaign in Constituency 1 of the local government area yesterday.

The monarchs prayed and wished the governor and his deputy well as they go into the governorship election on November 11. Speaking at rallies in Odi, Opokuma and Sabagreia, Diri said he was not in Kolokuma /Opokuma to campaign but to thank his people for their support over the years and expressed confidence that on November 11, they will vote overwhelmingly for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). headtopics.com

“We thank you for your support over the years and we promise not to let you down. We are also confident that you will continue to support us. In his remarks, Director-General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Dr. Mitema Obodor, claimed that any vote cast for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election would be invalid as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had delisted the party following a court ruling that disqualified its governorship candidate.

At Odi, a former Speaker of the House Of Assembly, Dr. Tonye Isenah as well as the Commissioner for Works and infrastructure, Mr. Moses Teibowei, said the people came out to thank the governor for his administration’s projects in the community, which included internal road, solar-powered street lights and the shore protection project that saved the people from flooding this year. headtopics.com

