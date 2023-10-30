Again, Bayelsa Gov Cautions Monarchs Against Partisanship

He spoke when monarchs in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state conferred chieftaincy titles on him and the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpor.

Diri was conferred with the title of “Olotu Kpekpe 1” (the one and only champion) of Kolokuma/Opokuma while his deputy received the title of “Kuro Okpo 1” (strong one) of Kolokuma/Opokuma. The ceremony took place at the palace of the Ibedaowei of Kolokuma Kingdom, King Mozi Agara, in Kaiama as Governor Diri rounded off his re-election campaign in Constituency 1 of the council on Saturday.

He expressed appreciation to the monarchs for the honour and promised that they will be good ambassadors of the kingdom. At the rallies in Odi, Opokuma and Sabagreia, Diri said he was not in Kolokuma/Opokuma to campaign but to thank his people for their support over the years and expressed confidence that on November 11, they will vote overwhelmingly for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).On behalf of the KOLGA Council of Chiefs, King Agara, who is the chairman, described the duo as blessings to people of the area and that they have felt the positive impact of their leadership. headtopics.com

The monarchs prayed and wished the governor and his deputy well as they go into the governorship election on November 11.

