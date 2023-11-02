Afro Nation organisers announces concert cancellation in Nigeria

The organisers in September announced December 19 and 20 as the date for its first-ever concert in Nigeria.Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, Seyi Vibes, others for Afro Nation Nigeria The statement reads partly: “Unfortunately, the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now not be taking place. As event organisers, we hold ourselves to extremely high standards and it has become clear to us that it is currently not possible to deliver a show that is of the quality that Nigeria deserves in December 2023.

“We have put on incredible shows in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico. Miami and Detroit but Nigeria holds a special place in our hearts, so we are heartbroken not to be able to celebrate with you this year.

“Please know, we are 188% committed to creating an Afro Nation show in Lagos that we can all be proud of. “To those who have purchased tickets, We will refund all tickets including booking fees. Ticket buyers do not need to do anything but will receive an email with information outlining the refund process.”

