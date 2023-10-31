Afro Nation Cancels Highly Anticipated Concert in Nigeria

“We know that you are as disappointed as we are and to all those who have purchased tickets, we love you and thank you for supporting us on this journey. We will refund all tickets including booking fees. Ticket buyers do not need to do anything but will receive an email with information outlining the refund process.”

It is unclear whether Afro Nation will reschedule the Detty December concert for a later date. The festival has not made any announcements about future plans for the event. Afro Nation, the world's largest Afrobeats festival, has canceled its Detty December concert in Nigeria. The festival was scheduled to take place in Lagos from December 19-20, 2023. Afro Nation announced the cancellation on its social media pages on October 31, 2023. The statement read, “Unfortunately the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now…

GNT Music has unveiled ‘You Do This One’, the latest single and video of talented and dynamic international gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo. ‘You Do This One’ single and video which is from the highly anticipated album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’ also by Mercy Chinwo, embodies the divine excellence of Christ and showcases the immense talent nestled in…

Rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has released his long-awaited mixtape, Eziokwu, and the music video for the lead single, Blood on the Dancefloor, directed by Joshua Valle and Blank Square Productions.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: S’ Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senatorThe Nation Newspaper S' Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senator

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ACF: Nigeria has lost a nationalistThe Nation Newspaper ACF: Nigeria has lost a nationalist

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: NADECO to Tinubu: restructure NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper NADECO to Tinubu: restructure Nigeria

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Losing P&ID case would have cost Nigeria $15b, says BuhariThe Nation Newspaper Losing P&ID case would have cost Nigeria $15b, says Buhari

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Digtal Nigeria 2023: Gombe wins Most Digitally Compliant State AwardThe Nation Newspaper Digtal Nigeria 2023: Gombe wins Most Digitally Compliant State Award

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Nigeria, Germany sign $700b solid minerals exploration pactThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria, Germany sign $700b solid minerals exploration pact

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕