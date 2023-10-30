AFRIFF unveils jury for 2023 film festival

After receiving over 2,000 films from more than 100 countries in five continents, the jury selected over 100 films.

Head of PR & Media for AFRIFF 2023, Latasha Ngwube, in a statement, said the jury includes Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love, producer of one of Netflix’s most viewed movies of the year, They Cloned Tyrone. Emmy-nominated Nigerian-British writer-producer Abby Ajayi joins him; Nigerian film producer, Greg Otudayo; Zimbabwean award-winning author and winner of 2023 African Peace Prize, Tsitsi Dangarembga; and Lebanese-French actress and director, Céline Halawi.AFRIFF, conceived by Ms. Chioma Ude, celebrates cinema and filmmaking talent from Africa and the diaspora, fostering ideas, production connections, and business relationships.

AFRIFF aims to develop the industry to a level where the products compete favourably with their contemporaries; provide opportunity for professionals to export their products; facilitate access to investors, equipment, technical and skill acquisition through fora and capacity development workshops. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */