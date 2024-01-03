African Union Struggles to Meet Expectations

The African Union (AU) is not living up to expectations – and member states are partly to blame, according to AU Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Mahamat. They are using their sovereignty to avoid relegating powers to the commission. As the sum of all individual African countries, the AU’s strength depends on the power member states give it to implement their decisions.

These shortcomings are evident in its failure to deal with recent crises, including conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan, northern Mozambique’s insurgency and coups in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. How can the continental body become more relevant as Africa enters a new year? Can it help citizens experience more stability, or will 2024 be another year of conflict? And how can member states help bring peace to the continent? This isn’t the first time Mr Faki has chided member states for the AUC’s failur





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Union troops hand over base to Somali National Army in SomaliaTroops of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) hand over a forward operating base to the Somali National Army (SNA) as part of the phased drawdown and handover of security responsibilities. The request for a pause in the African troop drawdown is made due to continued terror attacks in the country. To the headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-written and easy to understand.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Retiree in Nigeria Struggles with Delayed Gratuity and Deductions from PensionA retiree in Nigeria shares his nightmare of not receiving his gratuity and suffering deductions from his monthly pension. He discusses the impact on his health and the financial burden of supporting his family without his expected retirement funds.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Tributes for Frank Kokori, Nigerian Union Leader Who Fought Military RuleTributes have appeared from different quarters in praise of Frank Kokori's pivotal role in a struggle that was instrumental in ending 29 years of military rule in Nigeria. Frank Kokori, a labour union leader who spent four years in jail under military rule for leading a devastating oil and gas workers’ strike in 1994, died on Thursday at a hospital in Warri, Delta State. His death, after a protracted battle with kidney-related ailments, came on his 80th birthday.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

West African Heads of Government Set Up New Committee to Negotiate with Niger JuntaThe committee will consider easing sanctions on Niger based on the outcome of negotiations between the new committee and the Niger junta. The new committee includes the presidents of Togo, Sierra Leone and Benin and will try to get a commitment to a short democratic transition from the Niger junta (CMSP) as well as secure the release of Mr Bazoum, his family and some of his associates

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

African Development Bank calls for collective action to manage resourcesThe African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on Africans to stand together and effectively manage the continent’s vast resources to create wealth and improve lives. Vice-President and Chief Economist, Kevin Urama, emphasized the need for collective action and efficient resource management. The graduation ceremony marked the completion of the African Development Executive Training Programme, which focused on enhancing accountability, transparency, and curbing corruption in public finance management.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Chairman of Titan Trust Bank summoned over controversial acquisition of Union BankThe Special Investigator has summoned Tunde Lemo and two other shareholders of Titan Trust Bank to a meeting in Abuja to discuss the acquisition of Union Bank. Dear headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always well-supported by facts and figures.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »