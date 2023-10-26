African oil producers meet in Abuja, chart future for industry

Amidst the threat of energy transition and dwindling funding of the hydrocarbon industry, 18 member countries of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) are attending the third edition of the Africa Local Content Roundtable to chart a pathway for the sustainable development of local content and the oil and gas industry inthe continent.
While noting that the development of regulatory framework, human capacity development, research and development as well as manufacturing, funding, and cross-border partnerships are pressing needs for immediate action, he urged the participants to lead the way into a new era of local content development and implementation within the African oil and gas industry.
In his address, the Secretary General of APPO, Omar Farouk Ibrahim stated that African oil producers must be allowed to use their hydrocarbon resources to get out of poverty. He underscored the fact that energy is the biggest catalyst for the transformation of Africa and hydrocarbon resources must not be abandoned if Africa would achieve energy security. headtopics.com
Mr Ibrahim identified funding, technological expertise, and access to the market as major challenges that APPO is developing strategies to overcome to make the continent self-reliant. “Essentially, Africa did not explore and produce oil and gas for Africans but for other regions that is why despite the incomes that our countries have made from the resources, we are still dependent on foreign investments to do oil and gas business in Africa.
He remarked that individual efforts of African nations might not suffice, but collective action as a Continent, as exemplified by the roundtable, holds the key to success. Mr Lokpobiri added that “the primary goal of this engagement is to enhance understanding of how to improve our future and the collaboration expected to yield significant economic benefits for our Continent. The overarching objective is to achieve tangible growth and ensure energy security within our oil and gas industry. headtopics.com