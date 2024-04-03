African leaders urged to declare assets publicly like Senegal's President

African leaders have been asked to emulate the new Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye by declaring their assets publicly. The call was made by a civil society organization, The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED, in a statement released on Tuesday to mark Faye's inauguration as President. DAILY POST reports that Faye, 44, won the March 24, 2024 presidential election in Senegal to become the youngest democratically elected President in West Africa.

As candidate of the opposition African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity, PASTEF, Faye scored 54.3 per cent of the votes to defeat other contestants, including his main rival from the governing coalition, Amadou Ba, a former prime minister. Already, Faye has made his assets known to the public in a publication titled 'Heritage Declaration of the Candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senegal’s President-Elect Faye hails President Macky Sall, promises national reconciliationA formal announcement of Mr Faye’s victory is expected as jubilations continue in the capital, Dakar.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

African Union ‘Warmly Congratulates’ Faye On Senegal Election VictorySenegal's Constitutional Court could declare Faye the winner before the weekend, which would make a handover possible before April 2.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

African Union ‘warmly congratulates’ Faye on Senegal election winThe African Union on Friday congratulated anti-establishment opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his victory in Senegal's presidential election and hailed the 'unanimous acceptance of the results'.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Tinubu, other leaders witness inauguration of Faye as Senegal PresidentNigeria President Bola Tinubu joined other regional leaders to witness the inauguration of Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegal's President in Dakar, the country's capital.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Bassirou Faye Sworn in as President of SenegalBassirou Faye, the opposition candidate in the recent Senegalese election, has been sworn in as the fifth president of the West African country. Faye will be succeeding Macky Sall who has ruled since 2012.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

BREAKING: Bassirou Faye sworn in as Senegal’s presidentThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Bassirou Faye sworn in as Senegal’s president

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »