African leaders urged to declare assets publicly like Senegal's President

African leaders have been asked to emulate the new Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye by declaring their assets publicly. The call was made by a civil society organization, The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED, in a statement released on Tuesday to mark Faye's inauguration as President. DAILY POST reports that Faye, 44, won the March 24, 2024 presidential election in Senegal to become the youngest democratically elected President in West Africa.
As candidate of the opposition African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity, PASTEF, Faye scored 54.3 per cent of the votes to defeat other contestants, including his main rival from the governing coalition, Amadou Ba, a former prime minister. Already, Faye has made his assets known to the public in a publication titled 'Heritage Declaration of the Candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
African Union ‘Warmly Congratulates’ Faye On Senegal Election VictorySenegal's Constitutional Court could declare Faye the winner before the weekend, which would make a handover possible before April 2.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »