Africa's Abundance of Natural Resources and Historical Development Challenges

There are 54 countries in Africa . Each one boasts an abundance of natural resources , from oil and gas to minerals and fertile land . Proven oil reserves in Africa areat a staggering 7.1 billion barrels, while natural gas reserves stand at a colossal 50 trillion cubic meters. Africa also holds an impressive 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and boasts over 60% of the world’s cobalt reserves and a remarkable 90% of global chromium reserves.

Weak institutions and corruption are also significant impediments to economic development in Africa. Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perception Indexthat over half of the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa score below 50. Somalia scored only 12 points on the index, indicating serious corruption issues. Civil wars, ethnic conflicts, and political instability also create an environment of uncertainty that discourages investment and disrupts economic activity.

Debt servicing alone is said to consume an average of 15.2% of government revenue in Sub-Saharan Africa. This debt servicing obligation diverts resources from crucial investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, further hindering economic growth and poverty reduction efforts. According to UNESCO, African governments spend 4.1% of their countryʼson education, which is just below the global average of 4.3%.

The continent is already experiencing positive developments. Many countries are making several efforts to diversify economies, invest in infrastructure, improve governance, and address corruption, offering a path towards a brighter future. For example, Ethiopia has been actively promoting its garment industry. In 2023, Ethiopia’s textile and garment exports reached $5 billion, making it the largest apparel exporter in sub-Saharan Africa.

