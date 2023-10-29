Africa Magic At 20, MultiChoice restates commitment, takes fans on studio tour

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, has said that the audience have been a key part of the Africa Magic journey, and that it will continue to carry them along in the 20th anniversary celebrations.

Dr. Busola said this when it took members of the press and others on tour of Africa Magic studio in Ilepeju, Lagos as part of activities marking its 20th-anniversary celebrations of Africa Magic. “Our two decades of indigenous storytelling wouldn’t have been possible without our audience. They are key to the story we tell and this celebration will not be complete without the audience being part of it. These studios have produced over 30,000 hours of content enjoyed by the audience in the last two decades. So we decided to give a sample of the audience the opportunity to have a feel of studios and also meet some of the brains behind the magic we see on the screen.

Speaking during the tour, the actress acknowledged the role of Africa Magic on her career. “I cannot talk about my career without a mention of Africa Magic. I got my first role on Tinsel. I had my growth with Nollywood fundamentally because of Africa Magic. They’ve been doing this for twenty yeasr and it keeps getting better. They’ve raised the bar for production and talent welfare,” Olowoniyan said. headtopics.com

Africa Magic continues to premiere more original series and is currently running on Africa Magic Showcase are intriguing storylines such as Slum King, Masquerades of Aniedo, Chronicles, Love and Light, among others. To ensure more customers have access to new content, the premium Africa Magic channel, Showcase, is now open to GOtv Supa+ and DStv Compact customers, till November 30.

