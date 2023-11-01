Africa Magic at 20: GOtv Supa customers to enjoy Supa+ content from today

Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, explained that in the spirit of the celebrations, GOtv Supa customers will have uninterrupted Supa+ experience throughout this month.

“As part of our Africa Magic 20th anniversary celebration, we’re thrilled to involve our GOtv customers in this memorable occasion. GOtv Supa+ represents our premium package, offering customers exclusive access to top-notch content, including live Premier League matches, La Liga matches, Serie A matches, and other exciting sports events on SuperSport Select 3.

“Also, the premium Africa Magic Showcase channel is now available on the Supa+ package, allowing GOtv Supa customers to enjoy the best of Africa Magic’s original series, like Slum King, Love and Light, Chronicles, Refuge, and Masquerades of Aniedo throughout November,” Oshunkeye said.Customers will also be able to access movies on Universal Studio (GOtv Channel 38) and kids’ content on Disney channel (GOtv Channel 92).

Africa Magic Showcase is exclusive to customers on the DStv Compact Plus, DStv Premium, and DStv Prestige. MultiChoice added that GOtv customers on Max and Jolli can enjoy the Supa+ bonanza by upgrading to GOtv Supa.

