Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 Takes Place in Cape Town

The annual Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) Forum is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa. The forum aims to explore innovative approaches to fostering a vibrant media sector in Africa. It brings together leaders from various fields including media, government, and philanthropy. The forum will cover topics such as the impact of AI and digital technologies on media, the future of work in the newsroom, and the sustainability of legacy publications in Africa.

The event includes a Gala Dinner and a private tour of an art exhibition

