Afreximbank Arranges $3.3 Billion Crude Oil Prepayment Facility for NNPC Ltd

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has arranged a $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd). The facility will provide immediate disbursement to support the Nigerian government's fiscal and monetary policy reforms. The loan is expected to help meet forex demand and improve the value of the Nigerian currency.





