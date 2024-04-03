Afreximbank and Woodhall Capital Host Workshop on Supply Chain Finance in Nigeria

Afreximbank and Woodhall Capital recently hosted a successful one-day workshop on Supply Chain Finance and Factoring in Nigeria. The event, which convened corporates, financial institutions and sovereigns, explored the opportunities and challenges within the Payables Finance Industry in Africa’s biggest economy. In attendance were Mrs. Folasade Ambrose-Medebem, Commissioner for Trade and Investment in Lagos, Mr. Abayomi Arogundade, representing Dr.

Olayemi Cardoso, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor. The seminar was followed by the launch of the innovative Payables Finance product 'Afreximbank Tradelink', in partnership with Sterling Bank. It provided a platform for corporates and banks to gain insights into the benefits and applications of supply chain finance and factoring

