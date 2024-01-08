AFN Sets Up Committee to Raise Team for International Sporting Events

Determined to make a bold step in international sporting events this year, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) at its board meeting, at the weekend, sets up a five-man committee to raise a formidable team for the African Games, the World Indoor Championship and the Olympic Games holding in Paris. The five-man committee is headed by Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd).

Other members are the federation’s Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, Manta Haruna Mohammed, Mrs Maria Wophill, Dr Solomon Alao, while an official of the AFN secretariat will serve as its secretar





