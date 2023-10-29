AFL: Finidi Attributes Enyimba Exit To 'Few Mistakes'

The Nigerian champions were eliminated from the inaugural edition of the competition following a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club.

Enyimba lost the first leg 1-0 at home, before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Casablanca on Thursday night.“I think it was not a good match for us especially in the first half,” the Super Eagles assistant coach was quoted by the club’s official website.

“But I think it was because of the way Wydad played, a lot of pressure and few mistakes from my players,and they got that early goal.”“We are working towards something. I think in the coming years, these players will graduate and they will have that experience. headtopics.com

“For them, it’s a big experience playing in a big tournament like this. Unfortunately, we didn’t qualify. So, we’ll learn from what we’ve done wrong and try to be better in the future. “It’s a good tournament, and for the young players that are coming up, it’s also a good experience for them. In one or two years they will have the experience and whenever they compete like this, they’ll do much better.”

It would be recalled that the two-time African champions also suffered an early elimination from the CAF Champions League.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

AFL: The future is bright for Enyimba – Finidi after defeat to WydadEnyimba head coach, Finidi George, insists the future is bright for his side despite their disappointing ouster from the African Football League. The People's Elephant were dumped out of the competition 4-0 on aggregate by Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club. Enyimba lost 1-0 at home, before falling 3-0 in the reverse fixture. Read more ⮕

Three Star Wydad send Enyimba out of AFLThe Nation Newspaper Three Star Wydad send Enyimba out of AFL Read more ⮕

Dismal Enyimba’s African Season Ends With Loss To WydadEnyimba, the only Nigerian team to win the CAF Champions League, had high hopes of making an impact this season with former stars Nwankwo Kanu and Finidi George in key positions. Read more ⮕

NPFL clubs struggle for continental relevance as Wydad eliminate Enyimba from African Football LeagueEnyimba were dumped out of the African Football League by Wydad AC on Thursday night. After the Moroccan side claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg, this was a foregone conclusion. Read more ⮕

After eliminating Enyimba, Wydad target $4Million JackpotThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Enyimba suffer humiliating defeat to crash out of African Football LeagueNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕