Afenifere Condemns Invasion of Oyo State House of Assembly

The pan- Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere , yesterday, condemned the invasion of Oyo State House of Assembly in its entirety.

The invaders and a video clip making the rounds claimed that a purported ‘Democratic Republic of the Yoruba’ had been created out of Nigeria.Ajayi said that how the invaders embarked on their misconceived mission indicated that they did not apply sense whatsoever. In a statement, yesterday, by its Executive Director, Nelson Ekujumi, in Lagos, the group urged the security agencies to dig deeper into the activities of the terrorist association called Yoruba nation agitators who have assaulted and undermined national security and are warming up to be in the mould of Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network , Wale Oshun, yesterday, said the group that attacked the Oyo State House of Assembly was neither here nor there.

However, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, ordered a tighter security measures around government structures in the state to prevent suspected Yoruba nation activists from taking over reigns of governance in the state. A statement by Spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, noted that in line with the governor’s directive, security men and women were deployed on identified locations to ensure the Oyo State incident is not repeated in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.Before flagging, please keep in mind that Disqus does not moderate communities. Your username will be shown to the moderator, so you should only flag this comment for one of the reasons listed above.

The Chidi Ibeh faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural institution, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, lauded the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project estimated to cost N15trn.

Afenifere Yoruba Oyo State House Of Assembly Invasion Condemnation

