AfDB, other partners vote additional $1bn to fund Nigeria’s SAPZs in 24 states

administration in its investment drive, as the African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have voted $1 billion to further deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is attending the event in pursuance of the food security and diversification policy of the Tinubu administration, had on Wednesday delivered his keynote address at the ongoing Dialogue.

“The African Development Bank Group is investing $853 million in the development of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, and it has mobilized additional co-financing of $661 million, for a total commitment of $1.5 billion. We are deploying effective partnerships at scale. We are currently implementing 25 Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones in 13 countries. headtopics.com

The AfDB President thanked Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, for participating in the global event, saying their presence is an indication “that Africa has the political will and is fully ready to tackle food insecurity and make hunger history” on the continent.

“I want to assure this gathering of investors and stakeholders in the agricultural sector that my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a quintessential 21st-century modern African leader who is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. headtopics.com

“Luckily, we have already procured the heat-tolerant variety of wheat seeds and we are going to drive that process by supporting the farmers with the heat-tolerant variety, agricultural extension services, and fertilizer and also hope to increase the irrigation areas to 1 million hectares in the next cropping cycle.

