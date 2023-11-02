AfCFTA: West, Central African port leaders summit’ll boost trade facilitation

He said this ahead of the event, which is scheduled to hold from 6th to the 9th of November 2023 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. The event, which would be opened by President Bola Tinubu is titled: “The Role of Ports in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”
Koko said: “Our confidence in hosting this conference in demonstration of our readiness to provide regional leadership in Port competitiveness is inspired by the uncommon trade facilitation orientation of Mr. President who is already endorsing some of our initiatives for the maximization of our littoral assets under the auspices of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.”
Also speaking on Nigeria’s preparedness and expectations from the conference, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola said: “This gathering of maritime experts is very timely as it is coming when Nigeria is eager to provide the leadership necessary to convert our marine and blue economy potentials to actualities in a bid to provide opportunities for our growing youth population”.
The forum is a platform for the cross-fertilisation of ideas, experiences and knowledge sharing to guide necessary policy action towards maximizing the maritime comparative advantage of the sub-region.Subscribe to our E-EDITIONS
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕