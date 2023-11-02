AfCFTA: how port summit will boost trade, by NPA chief

Koko noted the event, holding from Monday at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, will further boost realisation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).Koko said: “Our confidence in hosting the summit in demonstration of our readiness to provide regional leadership in port competitiveness is inspired by the trade facilitation orientation of Mr. President who endorses our initiatives for maximisation of our littoral assets under Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola said: “This gathering is timely coming at a time Nigeria is eager to provide the leadership to actualise our marine and blue economy potential in a bid to provide opportunities for youths”.

He added “to demonstrate the premium we place on maximising opportunities of AfCFTA, we have given NPA the support to host a flawless conference”. The forum is a platform for cross-fertilisation of ideas, experiences and knowledge sharing to guide policy action towards maximising the maritime comparative advantage of the sub-region.

