AEDC blames vandals for power outage in parts of Abuja

Residents living around Niger Delta Power Holding Company office, Security Exchange Commission, Fraser Suite, Grand Square, and other areas are currently experiencing a power outage.

'The Management of AEDC wishes to update its esteemed customers in Garki 1 to 7 and environs that upon the restoration of 33Kv feeder H1 from Apo transmission station at 11:29 am today, a suspected cable fault was detected, which has caused the current outage to our valued customers in Areas 1 to 7,” AEDC stated.

