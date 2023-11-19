Advocacy for Ministry of Men Affairs to Tackle Suicide Among Men

A humanitarian Oyinade Samuel-Eluwole has advocated the establishment of a ministry for Men Affairs to tackle issues relating to men, particularly, the menace of suicide among male folks. In a speech to commemorate the 2023 International Men’s Day in Nigeria, the founder Elizabethan Humanitarian Life Foundation reiterated that it was high time the federal government set up the ministry to rescue men.

Mrs Samuel-Oyewole said, ” Suicide is a global problem but it is worrisome to have Nigeria as one epicentre of suicide in the world and the majority of reported cases are males. The foundation decried the frightening suicide statistics, adding that reports indicated that suicide incidents in Nigeria are 80.6% males, and out of this, 51.8% are married while 33.6% are students. Getting appropriate data, according to her, is a challenge in Nigeria but we have to tackle this menace collectively to avoid losing our men to suicide. “The major causes are not far-fetched: they are mainly financial lack and challenges, societal expectations, and marital conflicts as precipitating factor





