Adeleke’s development plan aimed at plunging Osun into avoidable financial crisis

The Osun APC also alleged that the sudden unveiling of a suspicious N100 billion development programme spanning over 12 calendar months is an ulterior motive to fleece the state. The party said these in a statement on Sunday signed by its chairman, Tajudeen Lawal. DAILY POST recalls that the state government revealed plans to execute a N100 billion development plan on Friday. Part of the development plan includes the construction of five flyovers across the state, rehabilitation of 1.

'I want to know the moral consideration for the Adeleke government, which is still hoarding N9 billion Federal Government fuel subsidy removal palliative meant to ameliorate the suffering of the people of the state four months after its payment into the coffers of the state government.

