Adeleke Hails S’Court Judgment, Hopes Tinubu’s Presidency Brings Progress

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate President Tinubu on his judicial victory at the apex court,” the spokesman of the governor of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olawale Rasheed quoted his principal as saying in a Thursday statement.

Adeleke, he said, sent the congratulatory remarks in the presence of the Iyaloja General of Nigeria Folasade Ojo-Tinubu who was in Ede, Osun State to attend the 8th Day Fidau prayer of the father of Osun State Commissioner for Science and Technology Wahab Ayofe.While lauding the PDP and Labour Party (LP) for deepening the country’s electoral jurisprudence by testing their complaints at the law court, Governor Adeleke said the judiciary has again proven itself in tackling electoral disputes.

Read more:

channelstv »

Court Sacks Ghandi As Soun, Orders Fresh Selection ProcessBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Why We Choose Foreign-Made SUVs Over Nigerian-Made OnesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

How Singer Died After He Was Injected — Mohbad’s DJ Tells CoronerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

P&ID: Protect Our Value System, Obi Challenges Nigerian JudiciaryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Set To Deliver Judgment On 2023 Presidential Poll After Months Of Legal TussleBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕