Adeleke, former PDP chieftain, Babayemi bicker over ‘use of private residence for govt business’

The Governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, said the former PDP member has been in political oblivion for long and cannot grasp the beehive of activities the Bola Ige House, the Governor's office, has become since Governor Adeleke assumed office.

Adeleke advised Babayemi to own up to his many treachery against the party and the government that was popularly elected by the voters of Osun State if he wants to be reabsorbed into the party. 'In any case, the government of the people by the people and for the people doesn't need uninformed opinions from a man still in a political dark room and who is as yet incapable of figuring out the new reality of his abode in the political wilderness,' the statement concluded.

